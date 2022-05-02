Leafs begin quest for the cup tonight against Tampa Bay

The Toronto Maple Leafs open the Stanley Cup playoffs tonight.

Toronto hosts Tampa Bay for game one of their best of seven match up.

The Lightning are looking to win their third straight title.

The Leafs on the other hand have not won a playoff series since 2004.

Toronto did set a franchise record with 115 points during the regular season and Auston Matthews scored 60 goals to win his second straight Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy.

Elsewhere, The Boston Bruins start their series with the Hurricanes in Carolina, the Minnesota Wild welcome the St. Louis Blues and the Oilers and L-A Kings kick things off in Edmonton.