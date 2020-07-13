Leaked memo attempts to discredit Dr. Anthony Fauci



As cases of COVID-19 continue to surge in the U.S., the White House has launched a campaign to discredit one of its own.

In a leaked memo to reporters, White House officials express concern over the number of times the country's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci has been wrong.

Sources tell ABC News, aides to the President call Fauci "Doctor Gloom and Doom."

In recent days, Dr. Fauci has criticized some states for opening too quickly, and in an interview contradicted President Trump's assertion that America is doing great.

Yesterday, Florida set a new record of 15,300 COVID cases, the most cases of any state in a single day since the pandemic began.