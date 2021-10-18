Leave it out for Lions food drive this Saturday in support of Port Cares

The Port Colborne and Wainfleet Lions Clubs are once again going door-to-door collecting non-perishable food items for Port Cares’ Reach Out Centre food bank.

The Lions Clubs are hosting the 'Leave it out for Lions' food drive this Saturday, October 23rd.

It has historically been the food drive that has supplied the food bank through the harsh winter months.

Officials say the number of people coming to Port Cares to register for assistance through their Reach Out Centre Food Bank is continuing to grow.

There has been a 35 percent increase in people accessing Port Cares’ services, since the onset of the pandemic.

“Last week the food bank served a record 103 families and individuals on one day – in our history this has never happened before.” says Christine Clark Lafleur, Executive Director of Port Cares. “Since the Labour Day Weekend, we have served significantly more families and individuals than we usually see this time of year. Right now, we have more than 1,700 people actively accessing the food bank with 740 people registered to receive hot, nutritious meals through the meal program,” Clark Lafleur says.

Residents who live in Port Colborne or Wainfleet can simply put out a box or bag of non-perishable items on their doorsteps by 9am on Saturday, October 23, which will be collected by Lions and volunteers.

Alternatively, those who are able to can donate in-person can go to the Christian Life Assembly at 484 Barrick Road (8am-12pm only) or the Wainfleet Meridian Credit Union on Hwy #3 on Sat. Oct 23 9am-12pm OR Mon-Fri, Oct 18-22 during business hours.

Monetary donations by cash or cheque are also accepted, which will go directly towards Port Cares’ Reach Out Centre and Food Bank, which does not receive any government funding.

Interested volunteers can contact Lion Laura Slat 289-407-0106 or Jan Fuaco 905-835-8157 to be a driver with a route.