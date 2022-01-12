Lecce confirms Ontario students will go back to in-person learning Monday and will get 2 rapid tests

Ontario's Education Minister has confirmed that students can go back to in-person learning on Monday.

Stephen Lecce says students and staff in schools and child-care settings will each get two rapid COVID-19 tests after schools return to in-person learning.

Staff will get the first set of tests next week, then to children in daycares and students in public elementary schools, followed by high school students.

Provincial officials say more tests will be provided when supply allows.

People with symptoms are to use two tests 24 to 48 hours apart and can return to school after negative results once their symptoms improve.

Ontario school boards can rotate between in-person and remote days or combine classes, if needed, to minimize school closures driven by virus-related staff absences when schools reopen next Monday.

Ontario parents will only be notified about a possible COVID-19 outbreak in a school when 30 percent of students and staff are absent.

And schools will only close when there are "significant staff absences" that can't be filled with substitutes.

Schools will now have to report daily data on staff absences to local public health units to monitor disruptions in schools now that the province has limited access to tests.

(With files from Canadian Press)