Lecce says raise coming for early childhood educators

Ontario is set to increase the wages of early childhood educators in a bid to boost recruitment and retention.



Advocates say the growth of the national $10-a-day child-care program will be hampered by a staff shortage because there won't be enough people to operate the 86,000 new spaces the province plans to open.



The Canadian Press obtained Ministry of Education summaries on child-care workforce consultation sessions held earlier this year through a Freedom of Information request and they show that the government was overwhelmingly told variations of ``pay E-C-E's more.''



Education Minister Stephen Lecce told The Canadian Press in an interview that he received the feedback ``loud and clear'' and will increase their wages, though he didn't say by how much.



Ontario committed in its deal with the federal government on $10-a-day child-care to set a wage floor of $18 an hour in 2022 and increase it by $1 a year up to $25, but advocates say it hasn't been enough to stop people from leaving the sector in droves.



Child-care centres have relied on parent fees to fund operations, including staff wages, but under the $10-a-day program they cannot raise fees, and have asked the province to fund raises for E-C-E's in order to attract and retain them.



The Association of Early Childhood Educators of Ontario has called for a minimum of $30 an hour for E-C-E's and $25 an hour for non-E-C-E staff members.