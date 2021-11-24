Lecce says the province is starting child-care negotiations today with the federal government

Representatives from the federal and Ontario governments will sit down today to try to hammer out an agreement on child-care.



Nine provinces and territories have already signed deals on the Trudeau government's five-year plan to cut child-care fees to an average of 10-dollars a day.



But Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce (LEH'-chay) says the money Ottawa is currently offering would not reduce fees to that point.



Lecce has also said he wants a deal that recognizes the 3.6-billion-dollars the province spends annually on full-day kindergarten for four and five-year-old children.



That claim sparked criticism from the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, which accused the Ford government of not understanding the difference between kindergarten and child care.



It says kindergarten is part of the education system.



Federal Families, Children and Social Development Minister Karina Gould says Ontario has not submitted a detailed plan on how it would spend federal funds.