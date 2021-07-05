Lecce says vaccines will lead to extracurricular activities this fall

Education Minister Stephen Lecce is encouraging families to sign up young people for their second shot of COVID-19 vaccine after those aged 12 to 17 became eligible to book accelerated doses today.

Lecce says high vaccination coverage among youth will accommodate the return of extracurricular activities and other in-person experiences when the next school years begins in September.

He has said the government will share its back-to-school plan later this month after looking at factors including vaccination rates among staff and students.

More than 58 per cent of youth aged 12 to 17 had one dose of vaccine as of today, and more than nine per cent were fully vaccinated.