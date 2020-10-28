Legal opinion leads to no action from Niagara Falls Council

It appears Niagara Falls City Council will not be pursuing another Integrity Commissioner investigation into comments in a Niagara this Week article about women in politics.

Council sought an external legal opinion from a Toronto law firm to investigate if the City’s Code of Conduct was "broken in any way“ regarding comments made by Councillor Carolynn Ioanonni in the September article entitled "#HerSay: Cracking the 'old boys' club at Niagara Falls Council”.

Fellow female Councillor Lori Lococo was also quoted in the article, however, Ioannoni stated that “misogyny is alive and well in Niagara politics”.

In a letter, lawyer Tom Halinski, of Aird & Berlis, stated that the Code of Conduct was broad enough that someone could bring a complaint based on something a Councillor said but it would be up to the municipally appointed Integrity Commissioner to determine whether there was a breach.

He indicated that the merits of a specific complaint were beyond the "scope of this opinion”.

Council opted to simply receive the correspondence and take no action.

Councillor Ioanonni, says she's relieved the matter has been put to rest. "I'm very glad to see that common sense prevailed and that it's over, the series was not about just the City of Niagara Falls it was about the lived experience of many many women across Niagara."

During the meeting, Councillor Vince Kerrio acknowledged a letter from four previous female members of Niagara Falls City Council, who indicated that they had never felt mistreated by their male counterparts.

Kerrio, who supported the original motion to hire external counsel for the opinion, says he supports all women for speaking out about their experiences.

"Everyone is entitled their opinion. Councillor Ioanonni is, but these ladies are also entitled to their opinion as well, and I would just like to thank them for taking the time and the effort and subjecting themselves to the criticism that they have taken from whoever. It is unfortunate they cannot just put their opinion out there without being criticized.”

There was no indication of the cost to taxpayers to seek the external legal opinion.