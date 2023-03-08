Legendary Skylon Tower in Niagara Falls hosting job fair Saturday

The legendary Skylon Tower in Niagara Falls is hosting two job fairs.

The first event is taking place this Saturday, March 11th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. as the famous landmark looks to fill 100 positions.

People will have the opportunity for a one-on-one interview with a manager and could be hired on-the-spot.

Skylon is looking to hire Customer Service Representatives, Culinary Professionals, Front of House Staff, Hotel Professionals, Office and Accounting Professionals, Food Service Team Members, and General Labour.

You are asked to bring your resume and come prepared for a 5 to 10 minute interview.

The event will be at the Skylon Tower on the Arcade and Amusement Level.

Parking is free.

The second job fair will be held April 15th.