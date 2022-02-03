Legions in Beamsville and Smithville getting government funding

Two Royal Canadian Legions will get a financial boost from the Ontario government.

$58,500 in provincial funding will go to Branch 612 in Beamsville and $60,900 for Branch 393 in Smithville.

The funding will assist the Beamsville legion in creating accessible entry ways with automated doors, parking and a fully accessible washroom.

The funding will assist the Smithville legion in creating safe and accessible parking at the local legion’s two entrances and providing an accessible entrance and washroom in the lower level.

"COVID-19 has been a challenge for so many not-for-profit tourism, culture, sport and recreation organizations, and I am proud that our government is supporting their recovery though the Community Building Fund," said Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West.

"Organizations such as the Beamsville and Smithville legions are the bedrock of our community. By helping them weather the storm, we are ensuring people across West Niagara will have the opportunity to safely reconnect with the many things that make this community special."

Additional Community Building Fund projects across Niagara include $139,600 for the South Niagara Canoe Club in Welland to create socially-distanced outdoor space for dryland training; $218,400 for the Niagara Cricket Club in Thorold to install improved lighting; $78,900 for Heartland Forest in Niagara Falls to install accessible concrete walkways; $498,000 for the YMCA of Niagara to replace flooring and install automatic doors at three health, fitness and aquatic centres; $500,000 for the Town of Fort Erie to install a new splash pad, $214,000 for the Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake to replace the roof of Centennial Arena, and, as announced earlier this week, $489,800 for the Town of Pelham to make important upgrades at Centennial Park in Fenwick.