LemonAID raises $100,000 for Niagara kids to go to camp

Lemonade has helped provide nearly 500 weeks of summer camp to local kids.

The second annual Mountainview LemonAID was held back on June 10th raising more than $100,000 to support children being served by FACS Niagara.

The fundraiser involved youth and their families setting up lemonade stands across the region.

Caroline Polgrabia, President of the FACS Niagara Foundation Board, says “We are so grateful to everyone who gave their time, energy, and effort to run a lemonade stand. From

the feedback we received, children had fun and felt good about helping others."

The funds raised will go towards weeklong day camps in Niagara, overnight camps outside the region, specialty camps to support children with complex special needs, supporting camping trips with foster parents, and special camp-at-home baskets for more than 100 families, filled with sports equipment, games, and activities.