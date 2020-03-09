Lenten Moon will shine bright tonight
Stargazers will be looking up towards the heavens this week to catch a glimpse of the Lenten Moon.
Otherwise known as a super moon, the orb will be at its fullest at 2:30 tomorrow morning.
A super moon, according to NASA, is a nickname that refers to a full or new moon that is much closer to the Earth than it is during the rest of the year.
Tonight's moon is one in a series of back-to-back super moons.
The next one is set for April 7th.
-
5PM MAR 10TH
The Late Round Table
SEAN VANDER KLIS (Co-Host of One Dish One Mic Podcast on CKTB Sundays at 10 am/Indigenous Activist)
SUE-ANN STAFF (Owner/Winemaker Sue-Ann Staff Estate Winery)
-
4PM MAR 10TH
Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati on the garbage compromise
-
3PM MAR 10TH
Amy Reichelt, BrainsCAN Postdoctoral Fellow at Western’s Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry
Michael Naraine, on the evolving response from sports leagues