Lenten Moon will shine bright tonight

Stargazers will be looking up towards the heavens this week to catch a glimpse of the Lenten Moon.

Otherwise known as a super moon, the orb will be at its fullest at 2:30 tomorrow morning.

A super moon, according to NASA, is a nickname that refers to a full or new moon that is much closer to the Earth than it is during the rest of the year.

Tonight's moon is one in a series of back-to-back super moons.

The next one is set for April 7th.