Leona Alleslev officially enters Conservative leadership race

Former Conservative deputy leader Leona Alleslev has officially announced she's running for leadership of the party.



Alleslev, who lost her Greater Toronto Area seat in last year's federal election, unveiled her plans today at a Parliament Hill news conference.



The former MP says she has a solid foundation underpinning her campaign and is not behind the other candidates, despite only officially announcing today.



Alleslev is one of 11 people who have declared they want to replace former leader Erin O'Toole for the Conservative party's top job.



Unlike others in the running, Alleslev was first elected to Parliament as a Liberal before she crossed the floor to join the Conservatives in 2018.



She says she made that decision on principle.