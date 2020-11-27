Les Oeufs Richard Eggs Inc. issues recall

Some eggs are being recalled due to salmonella contamination concerns.

Les Oeufs Richard Eggs Inc. issued the recall, warning consumers should not eat the eggs sold in Ontario and Quebec.

The expiry dates are listed as December 18th, 22nd, 24th, 26th, 30th, and January 1st.

The recall includes eggs under the Les Oeufs Richard Eggs Inc. brand, the Nutri brand, and medium size 'no name' brand.

No illnesses have been reported so far.