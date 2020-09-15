Leslyn Lewis wants to run in Haldimand-Norfolk

Former Conservative leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis says she hopes to run for the party in a rural southern Ontario riding in the next federal election.

The Toronto lawyer says she'll seek the party nomination in Haldimand-Norfolk -- a riding held by Diane Finley since 2004.

The Tory stalwart announced last month that she will not seek re-election and has endorsed Lewis -- who finished third in the leadership contest.

Lewis has never held elected office but pledged to seek a seat even if she lost the leadership race.