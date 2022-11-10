Lest We Forget: City of Hamilton 2022 Remembrance Day Service

To honour and remember Canada’s Veterans, the City of Hamilton Remembrance Day service will take place at Veterans’ Place and online on Friday, November 11, 2022.

Members of the media and the public are invited to attend the Remembrance Day service beginning at 10:30 am. Those unable to attend the in-person service can tune into Cable 14, online at www.cable14.com or on the City’s YouTube channel.

Date Friday, November 11, 2022

Time 10:30 to 11:30 am

Location Veterans’ Place at Gore Park (King Street East at Hughson Street)

SOURCE: CITY OF HAMILTON