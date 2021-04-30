Let's 'Help Kids Shine' in Niagara

The month of May is dedicated to 'Help Kids Shine.'

610 CKTB, 97.7 HTZ FM, and MOVE 105.7 are hosting the 18th annual, month-long campaign to raise funds and awareness for the Niagara Children's Centre.

Last year, $127,125 was raised to support the 5,800 children and their families who rely on the centre.

Money raised over the month support children with physical, developmental and communicative delays receive the physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy they need.

Donations support additional programs that are not covered by the Ministry's funding, such as recreation therapy, behavioural consultation services, family to family support programs and aquatics.

To donate to the campaign you can go to www.HelpKidsShine.ca, call 905-688-3550, or make a cheque payable to Niagara Children’s Centre.