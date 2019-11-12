Let the clean up begin

The weather warnings are over and just some lingering light snow which is expected to end this morning.

The Thorold Tunnel remains closed in both directions so you will have to re-route.

So far no re opening time is available.

The plows are playing catchup and you will find it slow going this morning on our major highways.

As well, many secondary routes have yet to be plowed, so give yourself some extra time.

While we are still waiting for an official tally, yesterday's snowfall was definitely a record breaker.

We do know, over 13 cm of snow fell at Pearson Airport by midnight breaking the old of 3 cm set on Remembrance Day in 1983.

Niagara was forecast to get double the amount of snow that Toronto received.

But there is some good news, Environment Canada Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips says the storm was a one day wonder, and doesn't foreshadow what may come during the winter months.

Phillips adding golfers may still get in a game or two before winter officially arrives next month.

This morning plows are playing catchup but do plan to give yourself some extra time to get to work or school, many secondary routes have yet to be cleared of snow.