Letter sent to Ontario Minister of Tourism and Sport asking for Niagara race tracks to reopen

A joint letter has been sent off to Ontario's Tourism Minister asking for two Niagara racetracks to reopen to more fans.

Niagara Centre NDP MPP Jeff Burch, Thorold Mayor Terry Ugulini, and Port Colborne Mayor Bill Steele have sent the letter to Minister Lisa MacLeod calling on the government to reopen the Merrittville Speedway in Thorold and Humberstone Speedway in Port Colborne.

The politicians say the tracks submitted their plan to the government on July 17th and have yet to hear back.

Owners of the tracks are growing increasingly concerned about the future of their businesses with a limited amount of fans allowed on the property.

Stage three of the government's reopening plan has limited outdoor gatherings to 100 people, but the Ford government has made some exceptions for businesses.