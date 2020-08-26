Letter sent to Ontario Minister of Tourism and Sport asking for Niagara race tracks to reopen
A joint letter has been sent off to Ontario's Tourism Minister asking for two Niagara racetracks to reopen to more fans.
Niagara Centre NDP MPP Jeff Burch, Thorold Mayor Terry Ugulini, and Port Colborne Mayor Bill Steele have sent the letter to Minister Lisa MacLeod calling on the government to reopen the Merrittville Speedway in Thorold and Humberstone Speedway in Port Colborne.
The politicians say the tracks submitted their plan to the government on July 17th and have yet to hear back.
Owners of the tracks are growing increasingly concerned about the future of their businesses with a limited amount of fans allowed on the property.
Stage three of the government's reopening plan has limited outdoor gatherings to 100 people, but the Ford government has made some exceptions for businesses.
Hon. Lisa MacLeod
Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries
438 University Avenue 6th Floor
Toronto, ON M5G 2K8
Dear Minister MacLeod,
We are writing to you today in support of local Speedways. Speedways have remained primarily closed
for the past six months, and have suffered grave financial implications as a result.
The Ontario Motorsports Promoters continue to work as a group to develop safe and innovative ways to
follow the guidelines established for Stage 3: Reopening Ontario. They submitted a proposal to your
Ministry on July 17, 2020, and have yet to receive any indication from the Ministry as to the status of
this proposal, with the exception of the initial communication that it is under review.
Merrittville Speedway, located in Thorold, traditionally runs their season from early April to September.
Due to the current circumstances, Merrittville has extended its season to add additional dates in October.
Merrittville Speedway estimates they have lost approximately 1 million dollars this season, and predict
they will only be able to recuperate less than 10% of losses. Humberstone Speedway, located in Port
Colborne, has missed 18 races this season. To date, they have $310,000 in losses.
This issue is replicated across the province. Brighton Speedway, located in the riding of
Northumberland—Peterborough South, lost $430,000 by the end of July and is forecasting a loss of
1.1M if there is no change by the end of October.
There is a small window of activity for the Speedways to make a profit. With only a few weeks left in an
already extended season, many Speedways have articulated that this may result in the closure of their
business.
We agree that it is of the utmost importance that COVID reopening and recovery be done safely and
thoughtfully. Measures like social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing a mask have been
largely effective in Niagara in reducing the spread of COVID-19, and we continue to advocate for these
measures to our constituents. We respect that many industries are facing similar burdens and that your
Ministry must be facing an unprecedented challenge in juggling the interests of public health and
business. While the Speedways have remained patient, time is running out to find a solution.
It is our request, and the request of the Speedways, that they receive a response as to the status of their
proposal and any feedback necessary to ensure a safe reopening that will save their industry. Any clarity
you can provide would be much appreciated.
Sincerely,
Jeff Burch Terry Ugulini Bill Steele
MPP Niagara Centre Mayor, City of Thorold Mayor, City of Port Colborne
