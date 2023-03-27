Lettuce prices expected to jump again

Experts say lettuce prices are likely to rise next month as a key California farming area becomes the latest example of extreme weather's effect on the food chain.



John Bishop of produce distributor Fresh Start Foods says the Salinas Valley has had severe rain and storms since the beginning of the year and into March, flooding fields and delaying planting.



That's the same valley where disease struck crops last fall, which sent the price of lettuce on Canadian shelves soaring as supply dwindled.



While estimates vary on the flooding's effect on lettuce prices, Bishop says there could be a supply gap that lasts several months.



He and others say Canada and the U.S. are seeing more investment in indoor farming to fill the gaps left by increasingly volatile growing seasons.



In recent years, large companies such as McCain Foods, Gordon Food Services and Wendy's have made investments into greenhouses and vertical farming.