Liberal leadership candidates take part in first of five official debates

Ontario Liberal leadership candidates have the first of five official debates under their belts, and Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has emerged as a focal point.



Several of the leadership candidates took aim at Crombie in a debate last night in Thunder Bay, including M-P Nate Erskine-Smith, M-P and former provincial cabinet minister Yasir Naqvi, and Ted Hsu, a former Liberal M-P and current provincial caucus member.



The three variously brought up donations she has taken from developers, her track record on housing as mayor, and some early campaign missteps such as statements that she would be open to Greenbelt land swaps in certain circumstances.



Crombie defended her record and Mississauga's record on housing.



She also said she has a good quality for Liberal leader in that she appears to rankle Premier Doug Ford when she goes toe to toe with him.



Crombie announced yesterday that she is taking an unpaid leave of absence as mayor to campaign for Liberal leader.