Liberal minority government on the brink again

Today could be it for the Trudeau Liberals.

A vote to create a special anti-corruption committee to put COVID-19 spending and contracts under the microscope, as well as the We Charity affair, will be considered a confidence motion, which means if the NDP don't support the Liberals we could be heading to the polls.

The Conservatives are pushing for the committee and in response the PM declared a vote on the motion will be a test of confidence in his minority government.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh says Trudeau's decision is a "farce" adding if there is an election it's because of Justin Trudeau, "it's not going to be on me."

