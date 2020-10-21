Liberal minority government on the brink again
Today could be it for the Trudeau Liberals.
A vote to create a special anti-corruption committee to put COVID-19 spending and contracts under the microscope, as well as the We Charity affair, will be considered a confidence motion, which means if the NDP don't support the Liberals we could be heading to the polls.
The Conservatives are pushing for the committee and in response the PM declared a vote on the motion will be a test of confidence in his minority government.
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh says Trudeau's decision is a "farce" adding if there is an election it's because of Justin Trudeau, "it's not going to be on me."
-
Federal Politics/Snap Election/Confidence VoteTom McConnell Speaks with Matt Gurney - National Post regarding Federal politics, confidence vote and possibility of snap election
-
Possibility of a Snap ElectionMatt Holmes Speaks with Peter Woolstencroft – Retired Political Science Professor from University of Waterloo regarding the possibility of a snap election
-
Spectacular Halloween Displays for Charity in Welland and Port ColborneMatt Holmes Speaks with Taryn Wilson - Welland Resident Co-Founder Hallowe'en On the Grange display in Welland and Koreen Huffman - Port Colborne Resident Co-Founder Haunt Maze in Port Colborne regarding spectacular Halloween displays for charity