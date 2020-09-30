Liberal minority government survives confidence vote

With CERB coming to an end last weekend, MP's have voted to pass Bill C-4 which provides new benefits for workers left jobless or underemployed because of the pandemic.

The vote which the Liberals turned into a Confidence vote passed unanimously, 306-0.

Had the opposition voted it down, the Liberal government would have fallen and we would be heading to the polls.

The bill includes an increase in benefit payments and also paid sick leave for workers who contract the coronavirus.

