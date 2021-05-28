Liberal MP breaches Parliamentary decorum again

Liberal MP William Amos says he is deeply embarrassed after failing to realize his webcam was on when he urinated while attending a virtual session of the House of Commons on Wednesday.



It's the second time Amos has been caught unaware on webcam, after making headlines around the world last month when a screenshot from an internal parliamentary feed showing him changing clothes was posted to social media.



Bloc Quebecois M-P Sebastien Lemire later apologized in the House of Commons for taking the photo.



Amos says he will continue to represent his constituents in his Pontiac, Quebec riding.



But he will temporarily step down from his role as parliamentary secretary to Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and from his work as a member of the House of Commons veterans' affairs committee