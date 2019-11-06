Liberal winners, losers to gather for first time since disappointing election result
Re-elected, newly elected and defeated Liberal MPs will gather tomorrow on Parliament Hill for the first time since Canadians clipped the wings of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in the Oct. 21 election.
The two-hour get-together is not a formal caucus meeting, just a chance to congratulate winners and commiserate with losers.
Nevertheless, it will doubtless give Trudeau a taste of the mood in what is likely to be a more assertive Liberal caucus, one less inclined to obediently follow the lead of a prime minister who no longer exudes an aura of electoral invincibility.
Trudeau's reputation as a champion of diversity and tolerance took a beating during the bruising 40-day campaign when it was revealed he'd donned blackface repeatedly in his younger days.
His grip on power was ultimately weakened; the Liberals won 157 seats _ 13 shy of a majority in the House of Commons _ and were shut out entirely in
Alberta and Saskatchewan, where Trudeau's name is now political poison.
Unlike Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, Trudeau does not face a potential revolt over his leadership but returning Liberal MPs do expect him to make some changes.
