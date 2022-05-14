Liberals and NDP promising to explore 4-day work week for Ontario

Ontario's two main opposition parties are both promising to explore a four-day work week if they form government after next month's election.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca says the pandemic has spurred the need for an examination of work-life balance.

He says a Liberal government would work with business and labour groups to design and evaluate a four-day work week ``demonstration.''

The New Democrats say they would set up a four-day work week commission to develop recommendations on how to implement a pilot project.

The Ontario Chamber of Commerce says a growing number of businesses are experimenting with four-day work weeks but the decision on implementing them should be left to employers.