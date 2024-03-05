Liberals finalize deals with municipalities under the housing accelerator fund

The Liberal government has finalized all of its deals with municipalities under the housing accelerator fund.



The 179 agreements are expected to help build more than 75-thousand homes over the next 10 years.



The Liberal government has raced to sign housing deals with cities since it launched the program in June.



Experts often point out Canada's housing shortage is caused in part by excessive red tape, slow permitting processes and high development fees at the municipal level.



The housing accelerator fund offered communities federal dollars in exchange for changes to bylaws and regulations that would boost home construction.



Although the specifics of the agreements vary, Fraser says he's managed to secure significant changes from cities, including the digitalization of the permitting process and an end to exclusionary housing, or zoning that limits what you can develop on specific land.



Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has blasted the Liberals' four-billion-dollar fund, saying it funnels money to the same ``gatekeepers'' who are contributing to the bottleneck.

