Liberals leading in Atlantic Canada, followed by Conservatives

The polls are now officially closed in Ontario.

In early results from Atlantic Canada, the Liberals are now leading or elected in 38 ridings, followed by the Conservatives with 16. (as of 9:40 p.m)

The New Democrats look to have lost their only seat in Atlantic Canada.

The Canadian Press is projecting that Liberal Joanne Thompson has won the riding vacated by the retirement of Jack Harris.

The NDP has tempered expectations as party officials say any seat gains will be considered a success.

In New Brunswick, it appears the Liberals and Conservatives are on track to win the same seats they held prior to the election.

One change could be in the riding of Fredericton which was won last time by the Green party with Jenica Atwin, who is running this time as a Liberal after a split with her former party.

Liberal Seamus O'Regan, the natural resources minister, is going to hold is riding of St. John's South, Mt. Pearl.