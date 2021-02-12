Liberals looking to strengthen gun control with legislation coming soon

The Trudeau government is ready to introduce legislation as early as next week aimed at strengthening gun control.

The long-promised bill would complete last spring's ban of many firearms, propose stricter storage provisions and target gun smuggling.

The government outlawed a variety of firearms by cabinet order in May, saying they were built for the battlefield, not hunting or sport-shooting.

The ban covers some 1500 models and variants of what the government considers assault-style weapons.