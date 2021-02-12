iHeartRadio
Liberals looking to strengthen gun control with legislation coming soon

guns

The Trudeau government is ready to introduce legislation as early as next week aimed at strengthening gun control.

The long-promised bill would complete last spring's ban of many firearms, propose stricter storage provisions and target gun smuggling.

The government outlawed a variety of firearms by cabinet order in May, saying they were built for the battlefield, not hunting or sport-shooting.

The ban covers some 1500 models and variants of what the government considers assault-style weapons.  

