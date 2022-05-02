Liberals plan ``buck-a-ride'' transit plan
The Ontario Liberals are promising to cut transit fares across the province to $1 per ride, if elected.
They say the election pledge would cost $1.1 billion next year and could take 400,000 cars off the road each day.
Leader Steven Del Duca says this is a way to address the affordability crisis, saving a commuter taking the GO train from Whitby to Toronto more than $300 a month, for example.
The Liberals are dubbing their plan ``buck-a-ride,'' a reference to a popular part of Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford's 2018 platform to offer ``buck-a-beer.''
The Liberals say the $1 fares would apply to every transit system in Ontario, including GO Transit, municipal transit services and Ontario Northland service.
They promise to replace the transit systems' lost revenue, as well as invest an additional $375 million in annual transit operating funding to support more routes, extended hours of service, accessibility and intercity connections.
-
Dog Talk with Dave McMahon (May 02, 2022)Tonight on Dog Talk, Welland Lawyer Clark Peddle joins me to talk about the importance of including your dog in your WILL and plans to educate the listeners on the dog owner liability act. Cayra from the Ruff Mudder cross country obstacle course for dogs and their owners joins us to talk about these exciting events
-
-