Liberals set to introduce bill to delay expansion of assisted dying eligibility

Premier’s Award winning alumna, Erica Williams (who is a St. Catharines resident) will be at our DJP campus tomorrow for an initiative to support her non-profit, Erica’s Embrace

The College’s culinary pop-ups on Thursday will donate proceeds to Erica’s Embrace and Erica plans to attend the pop-ups at NC to help spread the word about Erica’s Embrace.

Through Erica’s Embrace, she and her team gather and distribute Black hair care and beauty products to women’s shelters across Southwestern Ontario. It is the only known service of this kind in the area. Her team has also expanded to Black advocacy within the Niagara region

Erica won the College’s Ontario Premier’s Award in November (one of 7 winners/ Ontario College graduates) and launched Erica’s Embrace soon after graduating from NC’s Social