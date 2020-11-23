iHeartRadio
Liberals to update health of finances November 30th

 Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the Liberals will deliver a long-awaited update on the health of federal finances on Nov. 30.

She made the announcement today in the House of Commons.

The Liberals had promised an update this fall on the federal deficit as part of a document that could also include the first steps toward a national child-care program.

