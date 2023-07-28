Liberals win two provincial byelections

The Ontario Liberals now have their highest seat count in the legislature since 2018, after picking up a new seat and holding another in a pair of provincial byelections.



Wins by Andrea Hazell in Scarborough-Guildwood and Karen McCrimmon in Kanata-Carleton bring the Liberals to nine seats in the legislature.



It's still not enough for official party status or to put them within striking distance of the Official Opposition N-D-P, but the party is framing the victories as momentum ahead of the 2026 general election.



Scarborough-Guildwood had been vacant since Liberal Mitzie Hunter resigned in May to run in the mayoral byelection and Kanata-Carleton had been vacant since cabinet minister Merrilee Fullerton abruptly resigned in March.



Myer Siemiatycki, a political science professor emeritus at Toronto Metropolitan University, says it was a big night for the Liberals.



He says such a strong showing, including flipping a formerly Progressive Conservative seat, when the Liberals have no leader is a big setback for Premier Doug Ford.