`LIBERATE!': Trump tells states to lift virus restrictions

Donald Trump

One day after laying out a roadmap for gradually reviving economic activity, President Donald Trump is urging his supporters to ``LIBERATE'' three states led by Democratic governors, in effect encouraging protests against the stay-at-home restrictions against the coronavirus.

The president took to Twitter on Friday with the kind of rhetoric some of his supporters have used to demand the lifting of the orders that have thrown millions of Americans out of work.


 

