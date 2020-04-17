`LIBERATE!': Trump tells states to lift virus restrictions
One day after laying out a roadmap for gradually reviving economic activity, President Donald Trump is urging his supporters to ``LIBERATE'' three states led by Democratic governors, in effect encouraging protests against the stay-at-home restrictions against the coronavirus.
The president took to Twitter on Friday with the kind of rhetoric some of his supporters have used to demand the lifting of the orders that have thrown millions of Americans out of work.
LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020
-
Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara HealthMatt gets an update from Dr. Hirji on the Covid 19 outbreak.
-
Rob Foster - Lincoln Regional CouncillorMatt talks with Regional Councillor Rob Foster about how Covid-19 has impacted regional spending, including lost revenue.
-
Koby Vanyo - City of St CatharinesMatt talks to Koby about a new telephone-based program that offers community members 50 years of age and older the opportunity to enjoy socialization and programs from the comfort of their own home.