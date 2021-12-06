Library in Niagara Falls to completely pause services for construction

Niagara Falls is one step closer to having a new library.

Construction is now underway at the Stamford Centre Library, and service will be completely paused as of Saturday Dec 11th.

"Service at the Stamford Centre Library has been limited to Take & Go Holds Pick Up for quite some time now due to the work on-site," says Library CEO Alicia Subnaik Kilgour. "This next step of the project calls for us to pause service entirely."

The last day of Take & Go Holds Pick Up at Stamford Centre Library will be Saturday, December 11th. The Library will be open from 11am-3pm that day.

"While we are very excited about transitioning services at Stamford Centre Library, we realize that this service disruption will affect our customers," says Kilgour. "We are committed to ensuring the transition is smooth so customers can continue to enjoy Library services. "

Library customers will still be able to access library services in a number of ways including visiting the Victoria Avenue, Community Centre, and Chippawa Libraries.

The Visiting Library Service (VLS) is an option for those who may find it difficult to get to another library location because of age, injury or disability. Curbside pick up by appointment continues to be available at the Victoria Avenue Library. The NovelBranch library kiosk at the Gale Centre has resumed service and customers can browse books there during Gale Centre open hours.

All customers who have placed holds for pick up at the Stamford Centre library will be contacted to make alternative arrangements for pick-up.