Life of Pi author Yann Martel heads 2021 Order of Canada list

Rideau Hall has released the names of the newest additions to the Order of Canada.

In all, there are 135 distinguished Canadians being added to one of the nation's highest honour rolls.

The additions are the first under Gov. Gen. Mary Simon since she became vice-regal in July.

Among the list of recipients is former senator Murray Sinclair, the noted Indigenous advocate who chaired the Truth and Reconciliation Commission into residential schools.

Also on the list is noted author Yann Martel, known for his book ``Life of Pi'' released 20 years ago.

Martel says he is humbled to be recognized for his writing and philanthropic work, adding that it validates the importance of storytelling and giving.