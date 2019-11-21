Lighting supervisor brings a bit of Niagara to Frozen 2
It's time for the highly anticipated sequel to the hit Disney movie, "Frozen", and FYI, there is a strong Canadian contingent behind the animated flick.
The head of story is from Quebec City, the animation supervisor from Ottawa and two animators hail from Calgary and Humboldt, Saskatchewan.
But there is also a Niagara connection.
Gregory Culp, from St. Catharines worked as the lighting supervisor on "Frozen 2".
Culp is a graduate of Eden High School and now lives with his wife and children in California.
5:30 Roundtable with Cindy Goldrick and Carlos Garcia
Matt and the panel talk about the stories of the day.
Graffiti vandals have struck again in downtown St. Catharines
They've tagged glass window panes, brick, stucco, concrete walls, cars and even trees. Matt talks to Tisha Polocko, Downtown BIA.
New CSA Research Finds Canadian Employers Can Do More to Address Workplace Fatigue
With unprecedented levels of workplace fatigue attributed to modern day work, a national standard could help address the issue and improve workplaces in Canada. Matt talks to Doug Morton, Director of Government Relations for CSA Group.