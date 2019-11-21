Lighting supervisor brings a bit of Niagara to Frozen 2

It's time for the highly anticipated sequel to the hit Disney movie, "Frozen", and FYI, there is a strong Canadian contingent behind the animated flick.

The head of story is from Quebec City, the animation supervisor from Ottawa and two animators hail from Calgary and Humboldt, Saskatchewan.

But there is also a Niagara connection.

Gregory Culp, from St. Catharines worked as the lighting supervisor on "Frozen 2".

Culp is a graduate of Eden High School and now lives with his wife and children in California.