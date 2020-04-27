Limited offer of free Smart Serve ends early

An offer of free Smart Serve to restaurant workers across Ontario has become a victim of its own success.

The Ontario Alcohol and Gaming Commission says enrollment in the province's Smart Serve program has reached 100,000 after the government announced it would allow restaurants to sell booze to residents who order takeout or delivery.

In an effort to support the hospitality sector, the AGCO decided to make Smart Serve free for a limited time.

But the Board Chair of Smart Serve says because of the high volume of participants they have had to close the offer before the end of the month.

Moving forward anyone interested in taking the online training will have to pay $34.95.

