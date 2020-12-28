Limited quantity of Ontario icewine to make 2020 bottles in high demand

The smallest ever recorded amount of Ontario grapes reserved for icewine will likely create a high demand for 2020 bottles.

Ontario's wine regulator reports just more than a one-thousand tonnes of icewine grapes this year.



VQA Ontario says this is down from almost six-thousand tonnes registered last year.



The Wine Marketing Association of Ontario says the pandemic has affected wine export in all international markets.



Its public relations director says tourists are a big market for Ontario icewines and sales have been in decline because people have not been travelling to Canada.



Magdalena Kaiser says wineries are choosing to make fewer icewines because they still have supply from previous years.