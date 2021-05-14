Linc in Hamilton closed over the weekend for road work

A heads up if you are planning on driving into the Hamilton area this weekend.

The City of Hamilton will be closing the Lincoln Alexander Parkway for maintenance until Monday morning.

The eastbound lanes will be closed between Golf Links Rd. to the Upper Red Hill Valley Parkway off-ramp from Friday May 14 at 1 a.m. to Monday May 17 at 5 a.m.

The closure of the westbound lanes will from from 10 a.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday from the Red Hill Valley Parkway to Mohawk Rd.