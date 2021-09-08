Lincoln and Grimsby combine Fire Departments

Lincoln and Grimsby fire departments are coming together.

The two municipalities announcing a pilot project to share fire protection services.

Grimsby Mayor Jeff Jordan says, “This model is an outstanding opportunity to work toward the collective good of our communities.”

Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton echo's the same sentiments, “This is one way we are enhancing our existing cooperative and collaborative relationship with the Town of Grimsby.”

Greg Hudson has been appointed as Fire Chief for the new department. He had been the Chief of the Lincoln department for the past 9 years. Hudson says, “I am honoured to be given the responsibility of Fire Chief in the jointly established Fire Department and to serve as a leader for the safety and well-being of our community.”