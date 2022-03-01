Lincoln and Pelham Public Libraries set to merge

The Lincoln and Pelham Public Libraries are going to merge next month.

The libraries will begin operating as Lincoln Pelham Public Library on April 1st.

“As part of the Libraries in Niagara Cooperative, we have been sharing our collections for years,” says Julie Andrews, the Chief Executive Officer of the newly amalgamated library system, “this merger will allow us to share our services, resources and programs and our excellent staff - who will continue to provide amazing service.”

All current staff will remain with the library following the merger.