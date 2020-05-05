Lincoln bans fireworks during pandemic
The town of Lincoln is joining other municipalities and banning fireworks ahead of the May 24 long weekend.
Lincoln Fire is temporarily suspending all permits to sell or display fireworks to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Officials say they will not be issuing any firework permits until after the state of emergencies in the province and the town have ended.
St. Catharines has already made a similar move.
Lincoln is also launching a directory of local businesses called 'ShopLincoln.ca'
