Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Niagara's latest Living Wage Employer

The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce is Niagara’s latest certified 'Living Wage Employer.'

The Niagara Poverty Reduction Network announcing that the organization has become a certified living wage employer at the Champion level

The non-profit organization supports and represents over 200 local businesses, and has two full time employees.

“The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce that we are a certified living wage employer. Our company’s vision is to be the leading enabler of business success in Lincoln and a driving force in the advancement of the local economy. The choice to become a certified living wage employer is directly in line with our vision and mission as it shows our investment towards a strong local economy. The Living Wage sets a different standard and challenges us to think about the social and economic well-being for everyone. We are proud to join the thousands of small businesses in Ontario who are committed to paying a living wage to their employees," says Lindsey Hendriks, Executive Director, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.

The 2021 living wage for Niagara region has been calculated to be $18.90/hour.