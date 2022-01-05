Lincoln closes rec centres and sports facilities

Starting today the Town of Lincoln is closing all recreation and sports facilities.

The closures include the Fleming Centre, Jordan Arena, Lincoln Community Centre (Seniors Centre) and Lincoln Museum and Cultural Centre.

Lincoln Public Library will move to curbside pickup services only.

Town Hall will remain open for limited services and Fire Administration will be open by appointment only.

“We are following the direction of the province, and while never an easy decision, the health and well-being of our families is paramount,” said Town of Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton. “I encourage everyone in Lincoln to get vaccinated including booster doses if you haven’t already – to reduce severity of the virus and help us get back on our path to recovery.”

Staff that are able to work from home will begin to do so starting today.

Town Hall will remain open for bill payments and limited services; appointments are strongly encouraged.

The Fire Administration building will be closed – by appointment only.

Visitors are asked to contact the Town ahead of time to make an appointment for meetings and other services. Please call 905-563-8205 or e-mail info@lincoln.ca to book appointments.