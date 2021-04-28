Lincoln collecting feedback on internet connectivity

Lincoln residents are encouraged to fill out a survey as officials try to get a better picture on internet connectivity in the area.

Residents are encouraged to share their experiences through SpeakUpLincoln.ca as town officials try to pinpoint where broadband is lacking and bridge the connectivity gap.

Officials say the pandemic has helped to highlight the importance of adequate internet access and although almost all residents and businesses have access in some form, the speed, quality, reliability, and cost can vary significantly.

They also note the CRTC minimum standard of 50-10 Mbps only exists in the main centres of Beamsville and Vineland.