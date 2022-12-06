Lincoln concerned about Bill 23, and changes to Ontario's Greenbelt

The town of Lincoln has some major concerns about the Ontario government's 'More Homes Built Faster Act' or Bill 23.

The Ford government pushed the Bill ahead with the goal of building 1.5 million new homes by 2031.

Lincoln's CAO Mike Kirkopoulos says town staff have reviewed the bill and how it will impact decision-making, funding models and collaboration with other levels of government.

“Changes to the Development Charges Act and the Planning Act will inevitably result in loss of revenues that will need to be recovered – and will very likely result in construction delays to support growth and pay for community amenities. It is my hope that if the Provincial changes result in municipalities forgoing revenue that they might otherwise receive, there should be a compensatory investment in municipal projects to make them whole.”

The Town of Lincoln is preparing a letter to the Provincial government expressing concerns specific to how Bill 23 affects the Lincoln community.

The letter will also address the Proposed amendments to the Greenbelt Plan as outlined in Staff Report AD-18-22.

While amendments to this Plan do not affect Lincoln’s urban boundaries, the Town will clearly state its position on protecting the environment and Lincoln’s natural heritage features.