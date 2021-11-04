Lincoln County Community Fridge continues to see high demand

The need is clear as people continue to use the Lincoln County Community Fridge in St. Catharines.

The fridge at the Lincoln County Humane Society office on Fourth Avenue has been a success since launching back in July. As part of a partnership with Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold, the Community Fridge offers people who need food a chance to come and grab what they need.

Organizer Kevin Strooband says he has been talking with Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold CEO Betty-Lou Souter about how busy it has been. "The numbers are at least between 10 - 15 people a day. And when I was telling Betty-Lou that a couple months ago, she said, 'Yesterday we had 98.' So, it looks like it's a much smaller percentage, but we are tiny compared to her operation."

The Community Fridge is unstaffed, and so far Stooband says it has mostly worked out well. "I've found some cases where people have taken more than they probably should, but then others I know they've taken it for other people. So, who am I to judge? I've said you can't steal from our Community Fridge. However, that being said, we have lost a couple of our crates, and our bins, and a little plant we had in there but it's all immaterial. The greater good certainly is prevailing."

The Community Fridge has room for fresh foods and pantry items, and there is always a need for more donations. Stooband says things like pasta, pasta sauce, canned goods, eggs, and bread are in high demand. You can follow the Community Fridge on Facebook to receive updates on needed items. Volunteers are also needed to pick up donations, clean the room, and turn over inventory.

