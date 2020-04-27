iHeartRadio
Lincoln County Humane Society and neighbours rescue ducklings

A bit of lighthearted news amidst all the COVID-19 updates:

Over the weekend Lincoln County Humane Society representatives saved five ducklings from a storm drain.

Officials say neighbours helped the officer conduct the rescue.

The ducklings are now off to the Hobbitstee Wildlife Refuge where they will be released once ready.

