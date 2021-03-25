Lincoln County Humane Society becomes certified living wage employer

The Lincoln County Humane Society has become the first Humane Society in the province to become a certified living wage employer.

The Niagara Poverty Reduction Network announced the Champion level commitment by the LCHS this morning.

The LCHS currently employs 11 full time and 13 part time staff members.

Executive Director of LCHS Kevin Strooband says, "Our team of staff members is the most important resource we have in providing the exceptional, compassionate care that our animals rely on. Paying them a fair wage solidifies our commitment to our dedicated staff and the animals alike."

The LCHS Board and Management unanimously supported the move.

A 'living wage' is defined as what employees need to be paid based on the actual costs of living and participating in a community.

The Niagara Poverty Reduction Network has set the local living wage at $18.12 per hour, while the provincial minimum wage is $14.25 per hour.